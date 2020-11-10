Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trimble by 112.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 83.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 326,618 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $11,453,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $387,664.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

