Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.40 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,328,000.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,825,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,944 shares of company stock worth $4,889,631. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

