Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.07 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

