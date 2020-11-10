Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.40 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,375,749. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

