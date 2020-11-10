Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

ROK stock opened at $254.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.19 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.