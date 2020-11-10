Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,450 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $820,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 78.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 110.0% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

