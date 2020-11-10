Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Hershey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,293,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.05. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.