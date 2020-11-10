Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,902 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

