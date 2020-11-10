Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.58.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $237.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $257.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

