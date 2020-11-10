ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ORIC. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

ORIC stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 329,014 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

