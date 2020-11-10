Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of OFIX opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

