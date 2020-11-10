OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of OSI Systems worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OSI Systems by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,087 shares of company stock worth $3,372,962. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

