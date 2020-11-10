Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.07. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $7,809,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

