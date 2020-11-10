Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NYSE:OUT opened at $18.26 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 74.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 153.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,983 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,269,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 822,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 83.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 654,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.