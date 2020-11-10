Outset Medical (OM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OM stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

