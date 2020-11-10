Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,844,000 after buying an additional 607,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000.

PTNQ opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

