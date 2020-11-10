Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath acquired 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

