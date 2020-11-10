Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 64,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.