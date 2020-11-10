Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 686 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.