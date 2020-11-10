Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

