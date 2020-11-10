Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 169 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $579.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.49 and its 200 day moving average is $500.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

