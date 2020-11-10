Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,213 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after buying an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 132,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.