Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

MYD opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

