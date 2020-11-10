Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 31.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 253,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $249,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 16,784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 213.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $262.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

