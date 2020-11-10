Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $800,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.14 and its 200 day moving average is $306.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

