Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,548.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,485.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

