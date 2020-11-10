Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 617,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

MHI opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

