Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSD opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

