Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (PLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.80 million.

Get Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$28.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.11. The stock has a market cap of $853.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72. Park Lawn Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLC. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

About Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.