Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock opened at C$39.13 on Monday. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

