PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a market cap of $185,933.68 and approximately $80.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

