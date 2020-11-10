Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,633 shares of company stock valued at $34,231,174 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

