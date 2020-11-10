PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 8.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares were down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $184.44 and last traded at $184.72. Approximately 17,739,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,956,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

