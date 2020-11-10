Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $140.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.43.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.