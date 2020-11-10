Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s (PPL) “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.27.

PPL stock opened at C$28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.00.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$69,690.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244 over the last 90 days.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

