Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.