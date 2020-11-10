PENG (PENG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $119,001.42 and $2.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PENG has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,386,537,718 coins and its circulating supply is 7,753,069,356 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

