PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of PMT opened at $16.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.