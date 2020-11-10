PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

