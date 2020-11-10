Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

PFGC stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,833. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

