Perrigo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,958 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the typical volume of 164 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,199,000 after buying an additional 215,903 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

PRGO stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

