P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

NASDAQ PFIN opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Separately, TheStreet lowered P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

