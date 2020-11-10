Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Phoenix Tree to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Phoenix Tree has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.94-1.00 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.65 million. On average, analysts expect Phoenix Tree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67. Phoenix Tree has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Paul W. Grunau acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on APG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phoenix Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phoenix Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.