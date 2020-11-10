Pinduoduo (PDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

