Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ping Identity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -319.38. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $17,492,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

