Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.59). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

CYTK opened at $16.86 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $3,036,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,726 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

