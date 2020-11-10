Piper Sandler Comments on Aravive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aravive in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.26. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aravive by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

