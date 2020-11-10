Pitcairn Co. Acquires 4,986 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 144,172 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in LKQ by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LKQ by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

