Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in The Unilever Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Unilever Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

