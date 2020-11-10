Pitcairn Co. Buys 148 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

